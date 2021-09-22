Mikati goes to see Macron

SHAFAQNA– The Lebanese Prime Minister will meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

The Élysée Palace announced that the President of France will host Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, September 24th.

The Mikati government received 85 positive votes out of a total of 100 deputies on Monday.

He stressed the need to negotiate directly with the International Monetary Fund as a way out of the current financial crisis in Lebanon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English