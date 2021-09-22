Date :Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 | Time : 06:31 |ID: 231598 | Print

Mikati goes to see Macron

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Lebanese Prime Minister will meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

The Élysée Palace announced that the President of France will host Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, September 24th.

The Mikati government received 85 positive votes out of a total of 100 deputies on Monday.

He stressed the need to negotiate directly with the International Monetary Fund as a way out of the current financial crisis in Lebanon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
France Plans to Tighten Control Over Mosques
Hassan Rouhani, Emmanuel Macron, Jacques Chirac Rouhani condoles for death of former French President Jacques Chirac
Muslim organisations call on Macron to end divisive rhetoric
Iraqi PM meets French President at Élysée Palace+Photos
Putin holds phone talk with Macron on Lebanon
War of words over Saudi oil strikes continues in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly: Iran…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *