Erdogan in UNGA address calls for political solution to Syria crisis

SHAFAQNA- In his address to 76th UN General Assembly, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to find a political solution to Syria crisis.

“The international community cannot let the Syrian crisis drag on for another 10 years. The humanitarian drama in Syria has unfolded over the course of an entire decade before the eyes of the world”, the president of Turkey said on Tuesday.

“We need to show a stronger will to find a political solution to the problem, based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, and in a way that will meet the expectations of the Syrian people,” said the president.

The longstanding crisis has caused the death of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions others since 2011, he said, according to AA.

Turkey to ratify Paris climate accords

The Turkish government next month will submit the Paris Agreement on climate change for ratification to parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the United Nations General Assembly.

“I would like to announce to the whole world here from the United Nations General Assembly the decision we have taken following the progress made within the framework of the agreement. We plan to submit the Paris Climate Agreement for approval to our parliament next month,” Erdogan said, AlJazeera reported.

Muslim Uyghurs

In his address on Tuesday, the Turkish President also referred to China’s minority Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Myanmar’s Rohingya during his address.

Mr. Erdogan said that “within China’s territorial integrity perspective, we do believe that more efforts need to be displayed regarding the protection of the basic rights of the Muslim Uyghur Turks.” The U.S. and the European Union besides many other countries have accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs in resource-rich Xinjiang and called for an international probe by human rights groups.

“We also support ensuring the safe, voluntary, dignified return of Rohingya Muslims, who are living in difficult conditions in camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar, back to their motherland,” Mr. Erdogan said, The Hindu reported.

Kashmir

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Erdogan said: “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions”, according to The Tribune.