Can Salaat be performed in moving vehicles? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah in moving vehicles.
Question: What is the ruling on performing Salaat in moving vehicles?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Mostahab Salaats can be performed during walking or when inside a vehicle; and in these cases it is not necessary to face Qiblah.
Source: leader.ir
