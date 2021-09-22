Can Salaat be performed in moving vehicles? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah in moving vehicles.

Question: What is the ruling on performing Salaat in moving vehicles?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Mostahab Salaats can be performed during walking or when inside a vehicle; and in these cases it is not necessary to face Qiblah.

Source: leader.ir