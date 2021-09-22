The main point of Ayah 39 of Surah An-Najm

SHAFAQNA – It is mentioned in Ayah 39 of Surah An-Najm: “The human being is the owner of nothing except the fruits of his/her efforts.” Islam emphasizes on the guarantee of sustenance for the servants from Allah (SWT) but at the same time has stressed on working and trying. In many narrations working and trying for Halal sustenance has been considered as the superior worship; and (the eighth Shia Imam) Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) also considered its reward more than Jihad in the way of God [1].

[1] Mafatih-ul-Hayat, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Page 85.