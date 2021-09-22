Date :Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 | Time : 17:14 |ID: 231677 | Print

Pakistan: Allamah Abbas Jafri criticizes NCOC’s uneven policy for Karbala pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Central Secretary General of MWM Pakistan, Allamah Raja Nasir Abbas while criticizing NCOC’s uneven policy for Iraq-bound Zyreen (Karbala pilgrims) demanded to review it. He said that the quota allocated by Iraq for Pakistani National Zyreen had been reduced by NCOC which was incomprehensible.

Government should give the same facilities to Zyreen which it used to give other international travelers. Biased notification of NCOC was not acceptable, and it had thrown a vibe of panic among Shia citizens of Pakistan. He reiterated that quarantine and various tests for a short trip for only seven days seem ridiculous, such insane conditions should be reviewed.

