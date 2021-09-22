Iran: Shahid Beheshti University’s webinar to discuss ‘Religion and Pandemics’

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University is holding an online forum on “Religion and Pandemics” Wednesday afternoon. It will be the first session of interfaith dialogue on religion and pandemics organized by the university. Jonathan K. Crane, Professor at Emory University in Atlanta, US state of Georgia, will be the main Speaker at the webinar today, September 22.

He will discuss Jewish ethics in pandemics, according to the organizers. The webinar will start at 4:30 PM Tehran time (1 PM GMT) and conclude 1.5 hours later. Those interested can watch it here. The other four sessions of the interfaith dialogue on religion and pandemics will be addressed by Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist scholars.