Iran, Austria discuss int’l developments & JCPOA

Eslami who traveled to Vienna, Austria last week to take part in the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has had several meetings on the side-lines to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran’s Ambassador in Austria Abbas Bagherpour wrote in a tweet that Eslami had also a meeting with Secretary-General of Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal on Wednesday. The two praised historical bilateral relations between Iran and Austria and highlighted common interests to expand the relationship, according to Bagherpour.

He also said that Eslami and Launsky-Tieffenthal discussed the latest international developments and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was the subject of six rounds of talks between Iran and the so-called 4+1 to negotiate possible return of the US to the deal.

Eslami said in his speech in the IAEA General Conference that Iran was determined to continue its fully peaceful nuclear program and nothing can stop this, as it is within the framework of international rules and regulation.