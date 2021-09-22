Overseas Uyghur Muslims struggle to find information on relatives in Xinjiang prisons

SHAFAQNA- Eight Uyghur Muslims told Reuters they have spent years searching for information on relatives who were detained in Xinjiang Prisons.

At media conferences in Beijing this year, spokesmen for the Xinjiang government have repeatedly said China will help Uyghurs living abroad who are unable to contact their relatives, urging them to reach out to Chinese embassies and consulates for assistance.

Almost five years after the internment campaign began, relatives interviewed by Reuters say such requests have fallen on deaf ears.

“If all we have to do is call the consulate then pick up the phone when we call,” said Zeba Marat, one of relatives of detained Uyghurs. She shared with Reuters, a copy of a letter she sent to the Chinese embassy in Washington on August 5, 2020, appealing for information on her mother’s whereabouts that she says went unanswered.

Tens of thousands of Uyghurs have fled China in recent years since President Xi Jinping initiated a two-pronged policy of subjugation and assimilation in which Uyghurs are detained in mass in re-education camps or uprooted and sent to work outside of what is known as China’s autonomous Xinjiang region, in the country’s north-west, where the majority of Uyghurs live. Research by international media such as The New York Times and academic documents indicate that up to one million Uyghurs are currently imprisoned in these indoctrination camps. The suppression of their culture, language and places of worship is evident in the autonomous region.

In early 2020, Ayup was responsible for leaking the ‘Xinjiang Files’, supposedly official documents detailing the detentions of Uyghurs in internment camps for reasons including “having too many children,” “growing a beard” and “applying for a passport.” There is credible evidence to suggest that Uyghurs are forced to work in cotton production, including the manufacture of coronavirus masks. Groups such as Amnesty International have denounced the harassment that Uyghurs face, including in the diaspora, and have highlighted Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Western countries and institutions, including Jewish anti-genocide activist groups, have responded with condemnation, according to Equal Times .

Of the eight relatives of detained Uyghurs Reuters spoke to, six were based in the United States, all of whom said appeals to the Chinese embassy in Washington went unanswered.

For five of the six detained people, relatives said they have received no official information at all on the location of their loved ones or the length of their prison terms.

There is no publicly available documentation on the trials or sentencing of any of the detained people on China’s judicial websites, according to the relatives and Reuters’ checks.

Some relatives say China’s public attempts to discredit Uyghur claims of rights abuses have become a key way to learn more about their relatives detained in Xinjiang, Reuters reported.