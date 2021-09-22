Iraqi Ministry of Interior: Arbaeen pilgrimage project enters implementation phase

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that the special security plan for the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) has entered the implementation phase.

“The special plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage has entered the implementation phase. Security forces are deployed in the security sector and reserve forces are being used in emergencies,” said Khalid al-Muhana, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

He noted that security plans and civil defense teams have been deployed in their positions and this plan has been started in all dimensions.

For several days now, Iraq has been witnessing a crowd of pilgrims heading to the holy city of Karbala from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen, amidst the security and service mobilization.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English