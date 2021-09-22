Michel Aoun’s desire to resume indirect talks on delineating maritime borders

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president has announced his intention to resume indirect talks on demarcating maritime borders.

Reiterating his commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701 and his rights to water and natural resources, Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced his intention to resume indirect talks on the demarcation of maritime borders.

“We protested the recent signing of an Israeli oil and gas exploration assessment agreement with an American company. This contradicts the path of indirect negotiations hosted by the United Nations and mediated by the United States, which requires the cessation of all exploration activities in the disputed areas and the settlement of the negotiation process without any conditions,” he said.

During a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Coordinator in Lebanon, the Lebanese president stated that his country would begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund after gaining a vote of confidence in the new government, with the aim of finding solutions to the current economic situation.

He added that efforts and cooperation will be made to resolve the electricity case, rebuild the port of Beirut and eliminate the consequences and effects of this terrible explosion that occurred on August 4 last year.

The Lebanese president also stated that he would focus on the social aspects and addressing the high level of poverty and misery of Lebanese families, as well as achieving monetary balance.

In the end, Michel Aoun welcomed the UN involvement in the reform agenda, which the new government will consider.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English