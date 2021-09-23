What are the most significant characteristics of the community of the believers?

SHAFAQNA – There are two main characteristics that can be mentioned for the community of the believers according to authentic narrations.

Whatever you like for yourself, want the same for others; it has been reported in narrations that: The least right a believer can consider for another believer is that whatever a believer likes for himself/herself ,t must like the same for the other believer; and whatever he/she dislikes (Makrooh), must dislike for the other believer [1]. Sympathy, solidarity and union; it is reported from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The example of the believers in mutual friendship and compassion is like one body; as one part of the body is in pain, the other parts sympathise, the temperature rises and fever occurs; peace and comfort goes out of the body and sleeplessness begins [2].

