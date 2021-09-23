https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/islamic-ummah.jpg 199 253 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-23 10:02:242021-09-23 10:02:24What are the most significant characteristics of the community of the believers?
What are the most significant characteristics of the community of the believers?
SHAFAQNA – There are two main characteristics that can be mentioned for the community of the believers according to authentic narrations.
- Whatever you like for yourself, want the same for others; it has been reported in narrations that: The least right a believer can consider for another believer is that whatever a believer likes for himself/herself ,t must like the same for the other believer; and whatever he/she dislikes (Makrooh), must dislike for the other believer [1].
- Sympathy, solidarity and union; it is reported from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The example of the believers in mutual friendship and compassion is like one body; as one part of the body is in pain, the other parts sympathise, the temperature rises and fever occurs; peace and comfort goes out of the body and sleeplessness begins [2].
