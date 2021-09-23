Why some individuals are not the suitable candidates for official positions in Islamic societies?

SHAFAQNA – A person who commits big sin (s) loses his justice (Adalah) and is deprived from benefits that a righteous member of the society enjoys; and cannot occupy one of the various jobs in Islamic government; meaning he cannot sit on the seat of Caliphate. Such a person cannot be a congregational leader and his testimony for or against any one is not accepted. Such a person remains at this situation until he repents and with continuous righteousness (Taqwa) tries once again to revive the attribute/quality of justice in himself [1].

