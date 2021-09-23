https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/islamic-guidance-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-23 10:08:032021-09-23 10:08:03Why some individuals are not the suitable candidates for official positions in Islamic societies?
Why some individuals are not the suitable candidates for official positions in Islamic societies?
SHAFAQNA – A person who commits big sin (s) loses his justice (Adalah) and is deprived from benefits that a righteous member of the society enjoys; and cannot occupy one of the various jobs in Islamic government; meaning he cannot sit on the seat of Caliphate. Such a person cannot be a congregational leader and his testimony for or against any one is not accepted. Such a person remains at this situation until he repents and with continuous righteousness (Taqwa) tries once again to revive the attribute/quality of justice in himself [1].
[1] Ta’a’lim-e-Islam, Allamah Tabataba’ei (RA), Page 245.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!