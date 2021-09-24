What is the ruling on stocks trading? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about stocks trading.

Question: Generally, what is the ruling on real stocks trading and not the virtual/internet one?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Buying and selling shares is correct; of course if the companies’ dealings are Haram, like the ones which trade in wine or participate in usury dealings, buying their shares and taking part in these dealings are not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA