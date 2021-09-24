Is it necessary for Muslims to worry about the corrupt rulers?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: My sadness (grief) is that irrational and wicked ones of this Ummah (Islamic nation) rule over you and keep God’s Wealth in their hands, and fight good people and go hand in hand with the evil ones [1]. In another letter, Imam Ali (AS) wrote: Do not abandon ‘enjoining good and prohibiting bad/evil’ and if that happens, the wicked ones will dominate you, and then your Duas will not be accepted [2].

