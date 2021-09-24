Symbolic shrines in India hosting Shia mourners

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A host of symbolic shrines, known as Hussein Tekri, have been built in an Indian city which hosts Shia mourners during months of Muharram and Safar.

Hussein Tekri is situated on the outskirts of the town of Jaora in the Ratlam district of Malwa region, Madhya Pradesh State. The place hosts thousands of pilgrims every year especially during the months of Muharram and Safar. Hussein Tekri has six symbolic shrines namely for Imam Ali (AS), Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), Imam Hussain (AS), Hazrat Zeinab (SA), Hazrat Abbas (AS), and Hazrat Sakinah (SA).

The place is also known for curing those who are incurably ill and hence, even non-Muslims can be seen in its courtyard.

A brief history

According to historic evidence, Ashura (martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS)) and Dussehra (a Hindu festival) fell on the same day in 1886 and tensions erupted between Muslims and Hindus. Ruler of Jaora at the time, Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Bahadur, decided that Hindus should first hold their ceremonies at the place and then it would be Muslims’ turn.

In midnight, while both groups were leaving the area towards their home, they hear a horse’s whinny and see a rider with green cloths. A water pond was also formed in the area overnight.

Local people drink from the water and treat their illnesses. When hearing the news, Bahadur issues orders to construct symbolic shrines like those in Iraq and the some two years later, the construction process was concluded. Bahadur is buried in the graveyard of the place.

A glimpse into rituals

Hussein Tekri is open all the year, offering services to pilgrims. The place hosts a great number of Shias, including Iranians, especially in Arbaeen.

In addition to typical mourning ceremonies, a special ritual in Hussein Tekri is running on hot coals. Mourners call on Imam Hussain (AS) to protect them from the Hell’s fire while running on three-meter-long coal line.

According to local authorities, some 2,000 people are provided with food every noon.