Date :Friday, September 24th, 2021 | Time : 17:11

Arbaeen pilgrims welcoming Quran learning stations

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Pilgrims have warmly embraced the activities of some stations that offer lessons on correct reading of the Holy Quran.

Run by al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, the centers offer free lessons to pilgrims on the correct reading of short Surahs like Al-Fatiha.

This is the 9th consecutive year that Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine is offering this service during Arbaeen. Some 1 million pilgrims have already benefited from the services in the past eight years, Al-Kafeel Global Network reported.

The stations are situated in different areas including Al-Muthanna, Diwaniyah, Babil, and Baghdad governorates.

Sheikh Jawad Al-Nasrawi, director of Quranic teachings at al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, earlier said that the target population is mainly the elderly and those who could not finished their education.

