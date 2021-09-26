Canada’s Catholic bishops apologise for century of child abuse at residential schools

SHAFAQNA- The Canada’s Catholic bishops apologized on Friday for a century of child abuse at residential schools.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Canada, express our profound remorse and apologize unequivocally,” read a statement, in which they said they were “fully committed” to reconciliation. In the statement, the bishops said they “acknowledge the suffering experienced” by indigenous students and the “grave abuses” inflicted upon them, including “physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural, and sexual” mistreatment at the hands of headmasters and teachers.

“Many Catholic religious communities and dioceses participated in this system, which led to the suppression of Indigenous languages, culture and spirituality, failing to respect the rich history, traditions and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples,” they said. “We also sorrowfully acknowledge the historical and ongoing trauma and the legacy of suffering and challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples that continue to this day.”

Indigenous leaders have said an apology from the church is welcomed, but it would be more meaningful coming from the pope himself. A delegation of Canadian indigenous peoples is scheduled to travel to the Vatican in December to meet with the pope, France24 reported.