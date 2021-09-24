World Food Program: 16 million Yemenis marching towards starvation

SHAFAQNA- The executive director of the World Food Program- David Beasley has warned that UN food aid to Yemen will soon be cut off unless further assistance is provided by the international community.

He is speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting in New York, and warned that unless donors step in, the food rations of more than 3 million people could be slashed by October and 5 million by December.

He said: “Due to the intervention of donor countries and their assistance, we were able to prevent famine and we had to reduce food rations due to lack of funding.”

He added: 16 million people in Yemen are marching toward starvation and more funding is needed.

Beasley noted that we need this war to end, number one.

He urged world leaders to put pressure on all parties to end the suffering of the Yemeni people who are seeing their currency, the riyal, devalued and food prices spike.

