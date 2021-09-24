Muhammad Mohaqiq: Taliban expel Daikundi Hazaras and usurp their lands

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad Mohaqiq, Afghanistan’s Hazara politician, has warned that the Taliban are expelling hundreds of Hazara families in the Daikundi region and giving their good lands to their supporters.

“Daikundi is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. The Taliban have sent their strike forces to the Kandir and Dahan Naleh areas to evacuate the Hazaras from their fertile lands and distribute their property among their supporters,” Muhammad Mohaqiq wrote on his Facebook page.

This came as the Taliban promised to treat Afghanistan’s ethnic and religious minorities fairly and justly. The Hazaras are Shia, and throughout Afghanistan’s history they have always been the target of killing and slaughtering by other ethnic groups in Afghanistan, especially Pashtun extremists. The Taliban carried out the worst killings in Hazara areas from 1996 to 2001.

Muhammad Mohaqiq said that the Taliban, in addition to distributing Hazara lands among their supporters, had given about 800 families until 2 pm on 23th September to leave their homes and lands; Otherwise, they will face a military confrontation. The governor of Daikundi has instructed his subordinates to seek help from the military if the people disobey their orders.

The leader of the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan called the Taliban’s actions cruel and against the law and a crime against humanity and called on the Taliban leadership to stop doing so. He also called on the United Nations to stop the Taliban from evacuating people from their homes and properties to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe.

It is worth mentioning that after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Muhammad Mohaqiq went out of Afghanistan and this issue caused a lot of criticism from him.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English