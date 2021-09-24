https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/39AB1F32-04DB-41E4-8156-1F5CDE5B55A4.jpeg 1152 1536 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-24 23:16:542021-09-24 23:16:54Presence of Ayatollah Bashir Najafi in Arbaeen pilgrims walk+ Photos
Presence of Ayatollah Bashir Najafi in Arbaeen pilgrims walk+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi today (Friday) was among the pilgrims who are walking towards Karbala to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony.
Ayatollah Najafi participated in the Arbaeen March with a group of scholars.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
