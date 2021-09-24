Date :Friday, September 24th, 2021 | Time : 23:16 |ID: 231895 | Print

Presence of Ayatollah Bashir Najafi in Arbaeen pilgrims walk+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi today (Friday) was among the pilgrims who are walking towards Karbala to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony.

Ayatollah Najafi participated in the Arbaeen March with a group of scholars.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk towards Karbala
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk toward Karbala
Photos: 5th Arbaeen Peace Walk in Manchester, UK
Karbala Arbaeen 2021: Vaccination is necessary for pilgrims to Karbala
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk toward Karbala
Details of security plan of 'Baghdad Operations Command' for Arbaeen ceremony announced
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *