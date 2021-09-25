What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is reported that two years after the birth of the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS), the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) went on a trip and on his way stopped in a place and recited the words of Istirja’a: “Inna Lillah wa Inna Ilayhe Rajiun (Verily we belong to Allah (SWT) and verily to God we shall return)” and cried. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked about his crying and he replied: This is Jibril/Gabriel (AS) who has brought me news from a land near the River Forat known as Karbala, in which my child Hussain (AS), the son of Fatimah (SA) [the dear daughter of the Prophet (PBUH)] will be killed/martyred in there. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), who will kill him? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: A man by the name of Yazid, and it seems that I see the place he (Imam Hussain (AS)) will fall on the soil/ground and I see that he is being buried [1].

[1] Luhoof, Seyyed ibn Tawoos, Page 93.