Iraqi government in response to Erbil conference: Normalization of relations with Israel is legally rejected

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi government today (Saturday) reiterated its strong opposition to the illegal meetings held by some tribal figures living in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region through the slogan of normalizing relations with Israel, and said: It is legally and constitutionally rejected.

“The government has emphasized from the beginning that such meetings do not represent the people of Iraqi cities, but only represent the positions of those who participated,” the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office said in a statement.

The statement said: “These meetings are an attempt to disrupt the general situation and revive sectarianism in the light of the readiness of all Iraqi cities to participate in transparent, fair and early elections, which is in line with the aspirations of our people and strengthens the national path.”

The statement added: “On the other hand, the concept of normalization of relations with Israel is legally and politically rejected in Iraq in accordance with the constitution, and the Iraqi government has openly stated Iraq’s historic and firm position in supporting the cause of Palestine, defending the rights of the Palestinian people, and above it, forming an independent state with the capital of Holy Quds, opposing all forms of settlements, aggression and Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”

This news originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English