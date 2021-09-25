Date :Saturday, September 25th, 2021 | Time : 17:41 |ID: 231977 | Print

Syrian FM: United States should learn from Afghanistan and leave Syria

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad warned the United States to withdraw its troops from the country.

Mekdad said in an interview with Russia 24 that the United States should end its illegal activities in Syria as soon as possible.

“If the US government does not take action to withdraw from Syria, it will face the same fate as it did in Afghanistan in the near future,” he added.

Regarding his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, al-Mekdad said that the two sides stressed the expulsion of foreign troops from Syrian territory, the lifting of sanctions against the country, as well as the fight against terrorism.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

