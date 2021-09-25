Pakistani PM Calls for end to Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the United Nations and the international community to promote interfaith harmony and end Islamophobia.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in a prerecorded message, Khan described Islamophobia as a “pernicious phenomenon” that must be combatted collectively, Khan spoke of a post-9/11 tendency for xenophobic and violent nationalists, as well as extremists and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

Against this backdrop, he called on the Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on countering the rise of Islamophobia while simultaneously promoting interfaith harmony, the United Nations official press service reported.

He underscored that “the worst and most pervasive form” of Islamophobia “now rules India” and said the “Hindutva ideology” being propagated by the current Government was unleashing “a reign of fear and violence” against India’s 200-million-strong Muslim community.

The Prime Minister maintained that “Pakistan desires peace with India, as with all its neighbours”, but sustainable peace is “contingent upon resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.

He noted that Pakistan had “unveiled a detailed dossier on gross and systematic violations of human rights by the Indian Security Forces” in the region.

“The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan”, he said, which requires that Delhi reverse its unilateral and illegal measures instituted since 5 August 2019; ends its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Kashmir; and “reverses the demographic changes in the occupied territory.”