Ammar Hakim condemns Erbil conference

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the Iraqi national wisdom movement said: “The issue of Palestine is not something that will be forgotten over time, but over time it will become stronger in the conscience of the Arab and Muslim generations.”

“We condemn the conferences and meetings and the call for the normalization of relations with the usurping Israeli regime that are being held inside Iraq,” Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim said in a message in response to the conference held in Erbil.

Hakim stressed: “The issue of Palestine is the main priority of the Islamic and the Arab world, and we once again support our full support for the Palestinian people and their just cause and their struggle to regain their usurped rights.”

