Date :Saturday, September 25th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 232012 | Print

Quran memorizers march in Gaza

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: 140 young Palestinian memorizers of Quran marched on the streets of Rafah.

 

The event was held by Al-Abrar Mosque of the Rafah City under the name of ‘bright faces’.

During the event, 140 teenagers and adolescents who have fully memorized Quran, walked on the streets of Rafah while wearing white cloths.

Al-Abrar Mosque announced that the event was held as part of activities to teach Quran memorization to children, according to Aljazeera. The name of the event came from Verse 38 of Abasa Sura which reads: “On that Day ˹some˺ faces will be bright.”

You might also like
Still Israel Refuse to Handover the Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs+ Video
Palestine's Abbas announce first elections in 15 years
Exam for selecting Egypt's Al-Azhar Quran memorizers begins
Over 50 palestinian kids were killed by Israel in 2018, report revealed
System based on invasion, occupation not to last long: Zarif
Video: How Palestinians enter Al-Aqsa Mosque after ceasefire in Gaza
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *