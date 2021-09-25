Iran ready for outcome-oriented talks : Iranian FM

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Amirabdollahian attended a meeting of a group of researchers, academics, and senior representatives of the US think tanks last night.

While describing the foreign policy of the new Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the meeting, he answered the questions on various topics, including the foreign and regional policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the future of its nuclear deal.

Pointing to Iran’s determination to adopt a foreign policy based on prioritizing its neighbors and Asian countries, Amirabdollahian described Iran’s views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, and other regions during the meeting.

He reiterated that although the new government in Iran has prioritized the development of relations with its neighbors and Asian countries, it will also maintain a balance in its foreign policy.

Even though the US has not complied with its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has continued since the Obama administration, as well as European inaction, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that Iran is committed to diplomacy based on its principles and is ready for outcome-oriented dialogue that will protect the interests and rights of the Iranians.

Referring to the Afghanistan issue, he reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan and preventing the spread of terrorist activities in the region.