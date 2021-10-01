Senior Analyst: Next two decades will see a crisis of governance in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Dr Rahman Ghahramanpour, International Affairs Senior Analyst, explained the future crises in the Middle East and the role of regional powers and said: Over the next two decades, we will see a crisis of governance, and as the US presence diminishes, the security views on the Middle East will be somewhat alleviated.

Stressing that research around the world shows the emergence of multiple crises in the Middle East, he told Shafaqna: “Problems such as water and pollution, the issue of women, youth unemployment, the economic crisis and inflation, the deterioration of infrastructure, the weakness of public service, the problem of minorities and collective identity and armed groups and… are among these crises.”

He considered the weakness in governance as the border of overcoming the crisis and reminded: Most countries in the region are facing a governance crisis, which manifests itself in various forms. Dr Ghahramanpour emphasized that the last two decades have been decades of security and said: The next two decades will see a crisis of governance.

He pointed out that when Middle Eastern governments face internal crises, they often resort to using foreign resources and regional adventure to resolve these crises and continued: It is predicted that the competition between the countries of the region and the groups they support in the region will intensify, and this competition will not only create security problems, but also weaken the governance capacity in the Middle East.

He continued by emphasizing that among the powers of the region, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are considered central compared to other countries: Power in the Middle East will continue to be multipolar in the future, and none of these countries will be able to prevail over the others, and this situation will continue to fluctuate.

Dr Ghahramanpour, stating that the reduction of the US military presence in the Middle East has several reasons, he added: The first is the move to restrain China and the second reason is that the US did not achieve the expected results in the region. “Many American analysts and politicians believe that the militarization of the Middle East by US and the use of military means to solve problems have not worked so far and will not work in the future. Therefore, the United States must reduce its military presence in the region,” he said.

He added that the third reason is due to the internal developments in the United States and continued: The emergence of Trump indicates the existence of a strong socio-political current in the United States, so-called isolationists who believe that the United States should not spend its money outside the country for military intervention and war and adventure.

