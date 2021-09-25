First meeting of Syrian and Tunisian FMs in 10 years

SHAFAQNA- For the first time since the crisis began, the Syrian foreign minister met with his Tunisian counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

For the first time since the start of the current Syrian crisis in 2011, the two countries’ foreign ministers, Faisal al-Mekdad and Othman al-Jerandi, met and talked today (Saturday) on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York City.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), the country’s Foreign Minister and his Tunisian counterpart discussed the situation in the two countries and developments in the region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English