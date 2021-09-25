Iraqi parliament speaker arrives in UAE

SHAFAQNA- Mohammad al-Halbousi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a visit at the official invitation of the UAE.

The Speaker of the Parliament’s press office said in a brief statement: Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi officially arrived in the United Arab Emirates with a parliamentary delegation. There, he was welcomed by Saqr Qabash, Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council.

The UAE ambassador to Baghdad, Issa al-Zaabi, met with Mohammed al-Halbousi in June this year and presented him with an official invitation from the speaker of the UAE National Assembly to the speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

