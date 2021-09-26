Date :Sunday, September 26th, 2021 | Time : 07:00 |ID: 232043 | Print

Photos: Imam Ali’s (A.S) Shrine on Eve of Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: A large number of pilgrims who have come to Iraq from all over the world for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Pilgrims have been visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in recent days by traveling to the city of Najaf.
