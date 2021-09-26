Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli passes away

SHAFAQNA- Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli passed away.

According to reports, Qadirnejad, the Director of Imam Reza (A.S) Hospital in Amol, stated in this regard that Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli was admitted to this hospital at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, due to advanced heart failure, and unfortunately he passed away at 9:00 PM due to heart problems.

He added: Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli had been suffering from heart disease and diabetes for some time. Allamah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli was born in late 1307 in the village of Ira, Larijan district of Amol city.

This prominent and world-famous scholar of the Islamic world had special skills in literature, sciences, mathematics, astronomy and medicine. Apart from Persian and Mazandarani, he was also fluent in French and Arabic, and he has influential and attractive poems in Tabari and Persian, and so far about 190 works by Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli have been registered.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English