Ammar Hakim offers his condolences on demise of Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, offered his condolences on the demise of Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli.

Ammar Hakim tweeted: “While we were in the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S), we were saddened by the news of the demise of “Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli”, one of the great scholars of the seminary.

He added: Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli was one of the scientists of philosophy and theosophy and had a long experience in teaching in Seminaries and writing works, so that he enriched the Islamic library with his creative printed and hand-written works.

We ask God Almighty to grant him Vast Mercy and bless him in higher places in Paradise. We express our sincere condolences to his family, students and his followers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English