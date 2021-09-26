UN announces Syrian war death toll

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations human rights office issued a new death toll of the Syrian war, putting the total at 350,209 deaths.

The report, prepared by the Office of the U. N. High Commissioner for Human Rights- Michelle Bachalet covers the period from March 2011 to March 2021 and It has only announced the number of victims whose full identities and the date and place of their deaths are known.

“At least 350,209 people have been killed in Syria’s 10-year war. One in every 13 victims was a woman or a child,” she said. In the report, Bachalet also called for the creation of an independent mechanism for tackling the issue of missing people. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that in order to be able to access the events of the war, it is very important that this information be recorded accurately.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that 500,000 people have been killed in the war. “We must always make victims’ stories visible, both individually and collectively, because the injustice and horror of each of these deaths should compel us to action. “she added.

Also, the largest number of victims in Aleppo province lost their lives. Damascus and Idlib are the next provinces in terms of casualty statistics, respectively. “Documenting deaths is directly complementary to efforts to account for missing people,” she explained.

