Which characteristics are essential for a proper way of life according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: There are five characteristics which if they are absent in a human being, he/she will not benefit from life and others also do not benefit from such a person; these characteristics are:
- Wisdom and intellect
- Religion and religiosity (righteousness)
- Proper manners and education
- Modesty and self-consciousness
- Good behaviour and honesty [1].
