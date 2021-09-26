Which characteristics are essential for a proper way of life according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: There are five characteristics which if they are absent in a human being, he/she will not benefit from life and others also do not benefit from such a person; these characteristics are:

Wisdom and intellect Religion and religiosity (righteousness) Proper manners and education Modesty and self-consciousness Good behaviour and honesty [1].

[1] Farhang-e-Ja’mi’a Imam Hussain (AS), Page 804.