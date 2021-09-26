Muslims receive Halal Food donations at Tokyo Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Muslims in Japan hit hard by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic received a helping hand on Sunday at one of the country’s largest mosques.

They received Halal-certified foods such as canned beans and instant noodles with no pork ingredients. The data-x-items were donated to Tokyo Camii mosque in the Japanese capital’s Shibuya Ward, NHK reported.

A Tunisian man in his 30s who lives in Tokyo says he is glad to receive the food, and that he hopes to overcome his hardships together with other Muslims.

Tokyo Camii says many students from the Middle East and Central Asia are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Mosque leader Muhammad Rasit Alas pointed out that helping people in need is part of Islam’s teachings.

The number of Muslims living in Japan, though small, has more than doubled in the past decade, from 110,000 in 2010 to 230,000 at the end of 2019 (including as many as 50,000 Japanese converts), according to a recent study.