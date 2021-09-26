Karbala enters peak of Arbaeen / Astan Quds Hussaini: Situation is proceeding according to plan

SHAFAQNA- “Afzal Al-Shami”, the deputy head of Astan Quds Hussaini, announced today (Sunday) that the holy city of Karbala is witnessing a peak of pilgrims to revive the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“The service and security situation is running smoothly,” al-Shami said, noting that the city of Karbala is on the verge of welcoming more pilgrims and processions.

“There are no shortcomings in the services provided to pilgrims. The security situation is also stable in all areas around the city,” ​​he added.

Al-Shami noted that the security and service plans designed to serve the pilgrims are flexible, modifiable and changeable according to the situation.

Emphasizing the availability of all facilities and services to welcome a large number of pilgrims, he noted that the existing potentials in all parts of Astan Quds Hussaini can still provide services to more pilgrims.

The deputy head of Astan Quds Hussaini, stated that the roads are still open for vehicles to transport pilgrims to areas close to the city center. The movement of cars and pilgrims has been planned and coordinated, and the means of transportation of the holy thresholds are also available to move the pilgrims to the nearest point of the shrines.

Al-Shami pointed out: The transportation project was divided between the institutions participating in this project, such as the Ministry of Transport, holy shrines and other support institutions, and Astan Quds Hussaini took over the transportation of pilgrims on the Karbala-Babil axis, and this year there will be no problem in pilgrims‘ transportation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English