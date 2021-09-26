Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message of condolence on demise of Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

With deep sorrow, I have received news of the demise of the spiritual scholar and traveler on the path of monotheism, Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli. This learned, multidimensional religious scholar was among the unique and distinguished figures whose limited number in any era delight the eyes and hearts of those who know them and benefit from these scholars’ knowledge, insight, reason, and soul.

The writings and works of this honorable scholar will be a great source for the lovers of knowledge and intricate meanings, God willing. I offer my condolences to all his friends, students, and admirers, especially to the faithful believers and revolutionary people of the city of Amol and also to the enthusiastic youth who were attracted by his revolutionary stances and lofty manners. I ask God to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him and raise his status.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

September 26, 2021

Source: Khamenei.ir