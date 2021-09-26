Concept-Based translation of Quran reprinted in Russia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A concept-based translation of the Quran into the Russian language was reprinted for the sixth time.

The translation has been published by the ACT, which is one of the largest book publishing companies in Russia, with support from the Russian Islamic Studies Foundation (Avicenna Foundation).

It is based on the Russian rendering of the Quran Exegesis “Nur al-Quran fi Tafseer al-Quran”, which has been written by a group of scholars at the Amir al-Muminin Research Center in Isfahan, Iran, under the supervision of Ayatollah Seyed Kamal Faqih Imani.

A group of Russian orientalists and skilled translators have translated the exegesis into Russian in Saint Petersburg.

The concept-based translation of the Quran was then carried out by a group of experts based on the rendering of exegesis and then edited by Ilshar Nasirev.

Received very well in Russia by Muslims, Quran researchers, Islamologists and others, the book was reprinted six times.

The Russian Islamic Studies Foundation has also recently published Russian translations of a series of Quranic studies papers selected from Iranian encyclopedias.