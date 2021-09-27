Arbaeen’s Culture & Tradition
SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S) is 20th day of Safar in the Lunar Hijri Calendar and the anniversary of the 40th day after the Battle of Karbala when Imam Al-Hussain (A.S) and his companions were martyred on the Day of Ashura, (Muharram 10, 61 AH/October 10, 680). It is reported that the Captives of the Battle of Karbala came to visit Imam Al-Hussain (A.S) in Karbala on Safar 20, 61/November 19, 680) on their return from Syria to Medina.
In a Hadith narrated from Imam Al-Hassan Al-Askari (A.S), ziyarat of Arbaeen is considered among the signs of the faithful. Shia mourn on the Day of Arbaeen and mourning groups rally in the streets. In recent years, great procession of Shia Muslims who try to arrive in Karbala on the Day of Arbaeen has become one of the most important mourning ceremonies of Shia around the world and it has even turned into one of the largest religious processions on a global scale.
Here is a collection of texts about Arbaeen produced and gathered by Shafaqna in English, French and Spanish languages:
Articles
-
- Arbaeen Walk: a tradition or an innovation?
-
-
-
Why the great march of Arbaeen should be recorded in Guinness?
-
-
-
The Great Pilgrimage of Arbaeen – How Hussain ibn Ali Cried Freedom
-
World’s Biggest Pilgrimage Now Underway, And Why You’ve Never Heard of it!
-
History & Tradition
-
-
Jabir’s powerful words to ‘Atiyyah on the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussain (AS)
Interviews & Opinions
-
SHAFAQNA EXCLUSIVE – Interview with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Sa’id al-Tabataba’i al-Hakim
-
The Cross and the Crescent-An Alliance Inspired By Arba’een: Shafaqna Interview With Father Frank Gelli
-
-
Professor Ansarian: The World will be influenced by nature and mission of Imam Hossein (AS) and his pilgrims
-
Ayatollah Alavi-Gorgani:The world is astonished the presence of millions of Arbaeen pilgrims
-
Experts: Arbaeen is the largest political maneuver of the Islamic world
-
Shafaqna Interviews Brother Ali Salaam to Discuss his Documentary Series – American Hussaini
-
Arbaeen pilgrimage in view of a Christian woman: when you walk, many facts about Imam Hussein (P) discover for you
-
-
French texts
-
-
Arbaeen: où le chagrin et la passion se multiplient en millions
-
-
- Poème : Arbaeen
Spanish texts
-
-
-
Arbaín, el sendero del amor que también llegó a Latinoamérica
-
-
Arba’in 2019: Desde Yabir Ibn Abdullah Al Ansari a los más de 25 millones de peregrinos rumbo a Karbala
-
- Mi experiencia en la peregrinación de Arbaín
