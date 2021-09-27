Arbaeen’s Culture & Tradition

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S) is 20th day of Safar in the Lunar Hijri Calendar and the anniversary of the 40th day after the Battle of Karbala when Imam Al-Hussain (A.S) and his companions were martyred on the Day of Ashura, (Muharram 10, 61 AH/October 10, 680). It is reported that the Captives of the Battle of Karbala came to visit Imam Al-Hussain (A.S) in Karbala on Safar 20, 61/November 19, 680) on their return from Syria to Medina.

In a Hadith narrated from Imam Al-Hassan Al-Askari (A.S), ziyarat of Arbaeen is considered among the signs of the faithful. Shia mourn on the Day of Arbaeen and mourning groups rally in the streets. In recent years, great procession of Shia Muslims who try to arrive in Karbala on the Day of Arbaeen has become one of the most important mourning ceremonies of Shia around the world and it has even turned into one of the largest religious processions on a global scale.

Here is a collection of texts about Arbaeen produced and gathered by Shafaqna in English, French and Spanish languages:

