Date :Monday, September 27th, 2021

What is the difference between the behaviours of the believers and the hypocrites?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Avoid doing anything which entails apologising afterward, because the believing person (Mo’men) never makes a mistake which needs apologising. But the hypocrite (Monafiq) does bad acts every day and then apologises [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 120.

