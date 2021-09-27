https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/imam-hussain4.jpg 199 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-27 10:04:172021-09-27 10:04:17What is the difference between the behaviours of the believers and the hypocrites?
What is the difference between the behaviours of the believers and the hypocrites?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Avoid doing anything which entails apologising afterward, because the believing person (Mo’men) never makes a mistake which needs apologising. But the hypocrite (Monafiq) does bad acts every day and then apologises [1].
[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 120.
