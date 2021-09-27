What is the difference between the behaviours of the believers and the hypocrites?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Avoid doing anything which entails apologising afterward, because the believing person (Mo’men) never makes a mistake which needs apologising. But the hypocrite (Monafiq) does bad acts every day and then apologises [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 120.