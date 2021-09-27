When is the right time to recite Ziarat Arbaeen? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered questions about reciting Ziarat Arbaeen.

Question: What is the right time for reciting Ziarat Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS)? Is it just special to the Day of Arbaeen and in the shrine of Imam (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: In a narration reported in this regard, it is recommended to recite Ziarat Arbaeen on the Day of Arbaeen during (hours of) mid-day. But for the hope of reward (Thawab), this Ziarat can also be recited before or after Arbaeen and from faraway (locations).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA