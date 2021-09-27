Date :Monday, September 27th, 2021 | Time : 14:00 |ID: 232282 | Print

A photo of Grand Ayatollah Khoei in Arbaeen march

SHAFAQNAThe following photo is the participation of the Grand Ayatollah Khoei in the Arbaeen march from Najaf Ashraf to Karbala, which took place at the age of about forty (more than eighty years ago).

These days coincide with the 30th anniversary of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Khoei. The leader of Najaf Ashraf seminary passed away on Saturday, the 8th of Safar 1413, at the age of 94, due to heart disease in Kufa.

