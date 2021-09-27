Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media. Pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) Pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) means attending the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), greeting the Imam and reciting Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (A.S). The pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) is one of the most virtuous deeds among the Shia Muslims and in the Shia narrations many virtues and rewards have been mentioned for this work; Including that God is proud of the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the Prophet (PBUH) and the Imams pray for them. The pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) can also be done remotely, and greeting him and reciting the special Ziyarat is also recommended for those who are not present in his shrine, and its reward is equal to the reward of pilgrimage. It was narrated from Imam Baqir (A.S) and Imam Sadiq (A.S) that they said: “Whoever wants to be his abode and refuge in Paradise, should not leave the pilgrimage of the oppressed [Imam Hussain] (A.S).”