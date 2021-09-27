Al-Kazemi in Karbala: Serving pilgrims and ensuring their security is a moral, human and religious duty

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Prime Minister, while accompanying the Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims in Karbala, described their service and security as a great moral, humanitarian and religious duty.

The Information Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, published a statement on its website this morning (Monday), announcing that he had attended the Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala last night with millions of pilgrims and he also held a meeting with the officials of the service departments and security commanders of the province.

According to the statement, Al-Kazemi emphasized in his meeting with the officials of the service departments and security commanders of Karbala province: “I am proud to be in the holy land of Karbala today, the land of martyrdom and values, and I see this masses of believers who come to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his brother Abbas (A.S) one after another.”

Stressing that serving the pilgrims, protecting them and facilitating their needs and providing any assistance to them is not a common duty that all those in charge of providing services and security should do, but is a great moral duty, the Iraqi Prime Minister said : “We are showing the world an example of how Iraqis perpetuate their spiritual and religious values ​​through cooperation and integration between the simplest citizen and the highest officials in the country.”

Al-Kazemi also noted that each of the Arbaeen pilgrims plays the same role as the prime minister, governor, officer and every employee; Those on the streets of Karbala are our role models and leaders.

Addressing the people present at the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister stated: “Your eyes should be kept open and you should not ignore any suspicious move or shortcomings; Every officer, from the commander of the operation to the lowest officer, must personally pursue security moment by moment with the security apparatus without any fatigue, discomfort or impatience.

Al-Kazemi, while asking the participants in the meeting to take care of the people and wish them success in this way, added: “For continuous contact with me at any time until the end of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a direct line is provided to the operations commander. And I have appointed a governor and I will be ready to resolve any problem and eliminate any shortcomings.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister concluded: “Completing the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage is also related to providing all the vehicles to return the pilgrims to their provinces, and all the transport teams in the ministries and the army will be on standby to perform this task.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English