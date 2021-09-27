Baghdad Operations Command announces success of Arbaeen special security plan

SHAFAQNA- The commander of Baghdad operations, Ahmed Salim, today (Monday) stressed the success of the Arbaeen special security plan in this area, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to return pilgrims to their places of residence in Baghdad.

Salim said in a statement that the Baghdad Operations Command had launched a special security operation with the participation of all security, intelligence and support service agencies, which achieved success after providing security and protecting thousands of Hussaini processions and millions of pilgrims heading to Karbala.

He clarified that the distinguishing feature of this year’s security plan is the high flexibility and movability in the routes and the security of the pilgrims, which facilitated the movement of compatriots in the capital.

Salim noted that one of the reasons for the plan’s success was its successful preventive operation based on accurate intelligence data, which prevented terrorist groups from carrying out their demands to target pilgrims.

