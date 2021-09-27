Date :Monday, September 27th, 2021 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 232343 | Print

Iran FM terms meeting with French counterpart as constructive, progressive

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday that he has had a constructive and progressive meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in New York.

Amirabdollahian wrote on his personal Twitter account that during the meeting with the French foreign minister, he has strongly criticized the inaction of three European countries – Britain, France and Germany.

He said that Le Drian voiced his country’s readiness to promote relations with Iran.

Noting that he has welcomed Paris’ eagerness for expansion of bilateral relations, Amirabdollahian said that he has made it clear that Tehran’s criterion is the acts of France.

