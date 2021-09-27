Date :Monday, September 27th, 2021 | Time : 17:11 |ID: 232364 | Print

US National Security Adviser leaves for Saudi Arabia today

SHAFAQNA- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia today (Monday) to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the trip, Sullivan is scheduled to discuss the situation in Yemen with Mohammed bin Salman.

The Associated Press reported: “Sullivan is also scheduled to meet with Khalid bin Salman, the Crown Prince of this country.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

