Why Imam Hussain (AS) lived on after his martyrdom?

SHAFAQNA – The great Shia Scholar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA) wrote: They killed (the third Shia Imam) Imam Hussain (AS) one day and beheaded him. But Imam Hussain (AS) is not just this body; Imam Hussain (AS) is a school of thought (doctrine) and becoming more alive after his martyrdom. Umayyad rulers thought they killed Imam Hussain (AS) and everything finished, but then they realized that the dead Imam Hussain (AS) is more trouble for them than living Imam Hussain (AS). Torbah (the soil) of Imam Hussain (AS) is the centerpoint of pious ones. Lady Zainab (SA) said the same thing to Yazid: You made a mistake; put into action any plan you have, but be sure that you cannot kill my brother or make him to die; my brother’s life is in a different way. My brother is not dead; on the contrary he is more alive [1].

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 20.