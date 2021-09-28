Live broadcast of Sheikh Zakzaky’s first interview after release from prison in Hausa language at same time as Press TV

SHAFAQNA- Press TV will conduct an exclusive interview with Sheikh Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, on Wednesday, September 29, at 19:00 Tehran time and 16:30 Nigerian time.

The Hausa TV network will also broadcast the same interview in Hausa language.

This is Sheikh Zakzaky’s first interview since his release after five years in prison.

In addition to the nine countries in West Africa, about 100 million Nigerians use Hausa language.

